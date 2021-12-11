Adele congratulates beau Rich Paul on his latest venture

Adele showered her love and appreciation for her boyfriend Rich Paul on Instagram Friday on his collaboration with New Balance.

The 33-year-old singer wished Rich on his latest venture- the launch of his footwear and shared the pictures of her new New Balance sneakers on Instagram stories.

The Hello singer took to her Instagram and flaunted her white with yellow and blue accents shoes with a special shout-out to her beau.

Not just this, Adele also wrote “Amazing!" and "Congratulations" over the picture, tagging Paul.

In the photo, the words "Rich Paul for New Balance" could also be seen on Adele’s sneakers.

For those unversed, the white New Balance 550s she wore are in fact a collaboration between New Balance and the 39-year-old sports agent.