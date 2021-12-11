Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘infuriating the public’ with ‘hefty’ protection costs

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly started infuriating the public with their hefty protection costs.

This claim has been made by ET Canada hosts Roz Weston and Morgon Hoffman.

It all began once Mr Hoffman asked, "Ever wonder how much it costs for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to travel to Canada? Well keeping them safe during their visits comes with a very hefty price."



Ms Weston promptly jumped in with his thoughts on the matter and was quoted saying, "I don't know what that price tag is, but I know whatever it is, it's gonna infuriate people.”

Per CBS News the Sussexes Canada visit cost taxpayers nearly $334,000 (£253,020) in less than four years.

"Taxpayers also paid nearly $33,000 (£25,000) a month to protect Harry and Meghan and baby Archie when they travel to Vancouver after announcing that they will be stepping down as senior Royals at the beginning of 2020."

Even Mr Hoffen remained gobsmacked and admitted, "Wow. And documents from the RCMP revealed that taxpayers forked out over $182,000 (£137,880) for security-related costs when Harry visited between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018.”

"This also includes Harry and Meghan's first public outing together at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto."