BTS’ Jin’s solo track ‘Super Tuna’ goes viral, breaks records on YouTube

South Korea’s popular band BTS’ member Jin is currently ruling over the top charts of major music streaming channels as his solo track, Super Tuna is breaking popularity records.

K-pop band’s Jin released Super Tuna, special performance video through BTS' official YouTube channel on his 30th birthday, on Dec. 4.

The video went viral and surpassed 20 million views on YouTube on the first day of its release. The video trended at #1 for straight four days.

The song has also made its mark in the Top 10 Hot Trending Songs of the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Moreover, the hashtag #SuperTuna also accumulated 100 million views on TikTok.

Watch the song here.







