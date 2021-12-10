Drew Barrymore speaks on journey to sobriety

Drew Barrymore has made it known that she went sober and for two and a half years.

Speaking with CBS This Morning, the actress said that in her "quiet, confident" journey, she realised that alcohol served her "no purpose" in her life.

"It was something I realized just did not serve me and my life," she said of the decision to quit consuming alcohol.

While she did not divulge into the details, the television host insisted that has "been very private with a lot of my struggles."

"I wouldn't be surprised if there is a revolt against the perfection right now that we are all forced to see and feel through social media," she said.

"We're in an impasse and a crux of a moment where talking about how we figure ourselves out, how we fix ourselves takes a journey and solutions. Most people do it in private."