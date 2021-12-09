Ed Sheeran admits daughter Lyra has ‘given me a new purpose’: ‘It’s unreal’

Lyricist and singer Ed Sheeran admits he has obtained a newfound life purpose since the birth of his 15-month-old daughter Lyra.

The singer dished over it all on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen Show.

There the Bad Habits admitted that before Lyra’s birth "I just found that I really didn't have purpose outside of [music] because when I was giving myself fixed time of no work, I wasn't doing anything I enjoyed because I love doing music."

"And [being a dad] has actually given me purpose and something in life that's actually more important than my job."

During the course of his interview, he also left fans gushing when he admitted that being away from Lyra at the moment is becoming "really difficult.”

For those unversed, Ed only recently recovered from covid-19 alongside his 15-month-old infant daughter.



In a prior interview on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show, he expressed the emotions of the moment and admitted, "My wife was away, so, I was there with my daughter … She had it, too, so it was kind of heavy.”

"It's quite an odd thing getting [COVID-19] and then having to announce it to the world,” the singer went on to say at the time.

“…I'm still sort of being treated [like I have it]. I didn't really want to announce it to everyone, but I had to cancel three big things in England and I didn't want to be rude."