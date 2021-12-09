Kanye West to replace late Virgil Abloh as Louis Vuitton creative director?

American rapper Kanye West is reportedly taking over Virgil Abloh's position in fashion brand Louis Vuitton.
Virgil, who was widely praised as the creative director for Louis Vuitton, left his position unattended after his death this month. The 41-year-old was battling a rare form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma, for two years.
According to The Sun, West and Abloh 'masterminded' the rapper's takeover long before the designer's passing.
"Kanye is devastated about Virgil's death because they had been friends for years and worked together a lot," a source told the outlet on Wednesday.
"They shared a similar vision and now Kanye feels he owes it to Virgil to continue his work at Louis Vuitton," concluded the source.
