Kareena Kapoor is all hearts for son Jeh Ali Khan’s first attempt to stand

Kareen Kapoor Khan is feeling proud to see his son Jeh struggling to make his first attempt to stand on his own toes.
Bollywood diva Kareena kicked off her Thursday morning by sharing a cute picture of her son Jeh Ali Khan on Instagram.
The 41-year-old actor wrote, “It’s the toes that do it for me #mera beta#time is flying,” captioned Kareena.
However, in the shared pictures, Jeh was taking support from the drawers and one can only see his back sporting a cream coloured onesie.
Within no time, the family members, friends, and fans poured their love into the little one.
Karisma Kapoor commented, “J baba.”
Aunt Saba Ali Khan was quick to comment, “MY Jeh JAAN ....”
Friend Rhea Kapoor and Amrita Arora also posted adorable comments.
