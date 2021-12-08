Jennifer Aniston teams up with ex-husband for new special

Jennifer Aniston teamed up with an ex for the second time in two years, this time appearing in a show produced by ex-husband Justin Theroux.
Aniston on Tuesday appeared on the third installment of Live in Front of a Studio Audience, a show produced by Theroux, Jimmy Kimmel, and Norman Lear.
The Friends alum assumed the character of Blair Warner from sitcom Facts of Life for a live re-enactment of the show in the special.
During her performance, Aniston even made sure to give a subtle nod to Friends while sharing a toast with actor Jon Stewart and referenced a line from the show’s theme song by The Rembrandts, saying, “I’ll be there for you.”
Fans of Friends were quick to point out the reference, with many taking to Twitter to reshare images and videos of her stint on the special.
Aniston earlier teamed up with ex-husband Brad Pitt in September 2020 for a live table-read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High.
