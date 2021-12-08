 
Wednesday December 08, 2021
Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Rang Mahal reserve top spots in Google Trends 2021

Squid Game, Ertugrul and more reserve place in this year's top searches

By Web Desk
December 08, 2021
Geo TV dramas Khuda Aur Mohabbat and Rang Mahal continue to win hearts with their powerful narratives! 

Popular search engine, Google has released the list of top trending searches — searches that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2021 as compared to 2020 —- in Pakistan. The lists cover a wide array of categories ranging from sports, movies, dramas, and animated films, giving a fascinating insight into the unique trends from the past year in the country.

The top movies and shows list for this year is diversified with shows and movies from all genres and styles. The globally phenomenon that is the Netflix show 'Squid Game' grabbed the top position. The popular Pakistani drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat is ranked second in the top movies and television shows list, whereas Hum TV’s comic drama Chupke Chupke was ranked third, followed by the Har Pal Geo drama Rang Mahal. Check out the full list below

Trending Movies and TV:

  1. Squid Game
  2. Khuda Aur Mohabbat
  3. Chupke Chupke
  4. Rang Mahal
  5. Radhe
  6. Bigg Boss 15
  7. Money Heist
  8. Ertugrul
  9. Black Widow
  10. Eternals
  11. Kurulus Osman