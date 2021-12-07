Alec Baldwin quits Twitter after interview about ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin has reportedly deletes Twitter account days after his first TV interview about the recent 'Rust' tragedy.

Baldwin's main verified account @AlecBaldwin is no longer on the site, listed as "this account doesn’t exist" when searched. The deleted account was reportedly used to issue Baldwin’s first statement following the shooting.

The actor's wife Hilaria Baldwin has also deleted her Twitter account too.

The star's other account @AlecBaldwin___ however remains active but hasn’t been used in over a year.



The actor, during his TV interview, reportedly claimed he didn’t pull the trigger which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured Rust director Joel Souza.

“The trigger wasn’t pulled,” Baldwin said. “I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them, never.”



Baldwin also addressed whether this shooting could mean the end of his career:"I couldn’t give a shit about my career anymore."

Last week, police began investigating new leads on possible sources of ammunition that led to the shooting on the Rust film set on October 21.