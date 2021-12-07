Prince Harry prompted to check his wealth after encouraging people to 'quit jobs'

File Footage





Prince Harry is being reminded of his privilege after the Duke of Cambridge reportedly said that "quitting your job can bring you joy".

Hosts of Today Show Australia took note of the Duke of Sussex’s comments which he made as a Chief Impact Officer for mental health start-up BetterUp.

Host Richard Wilkins said: "Prince Harry has come under fire again after saying that quitting your job can bring joy and should be celebrated.

"This advice from someone you know, who lives in a multi million dollar mansion with a $50 million Netflix deal and all, it's a bit rich, isn't it? What do you reckon?"

Host Susie Elelman added: "It is. There's certainly is nothing like getting opinions from that rarefied air of wealth when you've got a trust fund that you've inherited, and you live in a $12 million mansion.

"The interesting comment that I think he made most of all was, you know, sometimes we have to settle for living in places less than what we would like to live in.

She added: "Well, I know there's a lot of people at work that are trying to just keep a roof over their head, regardless of what that sort of home is.

"So I thought that they actually left the Royals and wanted to be left alone and not have any publicity. Well, I've got to tell you, they're not doing themselves any favours.

"It's so true, especially in these times, people are living from paycheck to paycheck and they don't have that luxury just to kind of go 'I'm not enjoying this.' If only was so simple.

"Like there's only three things you have to do. You leave the family home, you become friends with Oprah and you signed a multi-million deal with Netflix is that easy. It's that easy."