Abhishek Bachchan reflects on his college drop out to support father Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is giving a glimpse at how his father faced quite a few challenges financially because of which he had to drop out of Boston University.

During an interview on The Ranveer Show podcast, Abhishek recalled when he returned home because his family was going through a hard time.

The 45-year-old actor went on to reveal that there was a time when his father Amitabh did not know how he would get dinner for the family.

At that point, the Ludu star called his father and said,

“You know dad, I think I want to leave college half-way and comeback and just be with you, try and help you in whatever way. At least you’ll know that your boy is next to you and he’s there for you”.

To which Big B said, "I’m glad, come back. Bhasha sikho (learn the language). Because Shakespeare doesn’t work over here. And I realise that today, that I was very out of context."