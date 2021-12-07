Chris Noth opens up about Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘uncomfortable’ feud

In a recent interview, Noth termed SJP and Cattrall's long-running feud “sad and uncomfortable”

Sex and the City star Chris Noth in a recent interview opened up about the “sad and uncomfortable” rivalry between former co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall.

Noth, who will reprise his role as Mr. Big on the upcoming SATC revival And Just Like That, told The Guardian that he has “no idea what Cattrall’s thinking is” when asked to comment on the long-running feud between Parker and Cattrall, who is famously not returning for the reboot.

"I do know that I'm very close with SJ and Cattrall's descriptions of her don't even come close," he said.

He went on to comment, "I liked her (Cattrall), I thought she was marvelous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don't know what hers were.”

“I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable,” Noth added.

The 67-year-old also shared that he felt very ‘protective’ of Parker, his on-and-off co-star for more than 20 years.

"I just don't like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she's a target and people can be nasty. I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That's all I'll say about that,” he said.