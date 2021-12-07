Karan Johar marks two decades of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ with special note

The 2001 cult-classic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham from Karan Johar has clocked 20 years since its release, and the filmmaker was overcome with emotion on the occasion.
KJo shared snippets from the iconic Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan starrer on his Instagram in a post that read, “It’s going to be 20 years and I still feel the euphoria of having this film release on the big screen and people going to watch it.”
He went on to add that the impact actually sank in much later for him, and that the “feeling hasn’t stopped since.”
“I see all the videos, all the occasions this film’s music is a part of, all the dialogues people have now inculcated in their daily life and of course - the fashion!” added Johar, referencing the film’s impact on the South Asian pop culture.
He concluded his trip down the memory lane by highlighting perhaps the most important aspect of the film: “At the heart of it, I also see that after all this time - it’s all about loving your family!”
Johar also promised that "a lot is in store" for fans as they celebrate #20Yearsof K3G this entire week.
See the post here:
