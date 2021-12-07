Vivek Oberoi weighs in on the shortcomings of the film industry

Actor Vivek Oberoi opens up on some of the challenging realities of making it in the Bollywood industry and explained why new talent tends not to receive the recognition its deserves.
The Bollywood industry is well-known to be a very dark place to work in, laced with politics and drama but yet Vivek has managed to make a significant name for himself.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Grand Masti actor said, “As far as practical aspects of it, being ….(sounds funny when I say it) being a senior who has been around for 20 years, I do feel we have missed a trick or two. One big complaint that I have against my industry is that we haven’t developed the nursery that nurtures young talent. It is difficult.”
Further adding, the star stated, “For any industry to thrive, for any industry to grow, you need fresh ideas, you need people coming in and you need to be a welcoming space.”
"The industry is 'an exclusive club' where it is either a person’s surname or who they know or which lobby or 'darbar' the person 'salaams' at matters and in all of that talent is left out. It is ‘unfortunate’." (sic)
