‘Huge difference’ between Prince William, Harry unearthed: ‘Blame only yourself’

Experts recently unearthed some key distinguishing traits that differentiate Prince William from Prince Harry.
This claim’s been brought to light by royal author and biographer Ingrid Seward.
During her interview with GB News she was quoted saying, "It's typical, I think in California a lot of people speak like that. William speaks completely straight and you understand what he's saying.”
She also admitted, "It's Harry's anger and William's acceptance of the situation, William isn't blaming anyone, he's blaming himself for his problems."
"His job, which was very traumatic at times, he explains that beautifully. He's not laying blame, he's taking a responsibility himself and mending it.”
Before concluding she also added, "I think that's what really really shows the difference between the two brothers. They're really coming from a completely different place mentally."
Billie Eilish announces first-ever teaser for upcoming directional debut with ‘Male Fantasy’ video
Victoria Beckham appears to be a fitness diva in black gym wear
William reveals how he's left 'cringeing' even now at the star-studded encounter with Taylor Swift
Insiders reveal the truth of Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott relationship status despite allegations of a split
Halle Berry admits she accepted to the Razzi Award with the intention to ‘set that thing on fire’
Joe Biden and his wife Jill's attendance marked the first time a sitting president had attended the event in five years