‘Huge difference’ between Prince William, Harry unearthed: ‘Blame only yourself’

Experts recently unearthed some key distinguishing traits that differentiate Prince William from Prince Harry.



This claim’s been brought to light by royal author and biographer Ingrid Seward.

During her interview with GB News she was quoted saying, "It's typical, I think in California a lot of people speak like that. William speaks completely straight and you understand what he's saying.”

She also admitted, "It's Harry's anger and William's acceptance of the situation, William isn't blaming anyone, he's blaming himself for his problems."

"His job, which was very traumatic at times, he explains that beautifully. He's not laying blame, he's taking a responsibility himself and mending it.”

Before concluding she also added, "I think that's what really really shows the difference between the two brothers. They're really coming from a completely different place mentally."