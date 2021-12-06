Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi set to attend Vicky-Katrina wedding?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s highly-anticipated nuptials are reportedly all set to kick off this week, with more guests reportedly making their way to Rajasthan ahead of the festivities, reported Pinkvilla.
A source close to the pending three-day affair told Pinkvilla that Neha and Angad will also attend the wedding festivities along with almost 120 guests that are scheduled to arrive in Rajasthan for the wedding.
According to reports, wedding preps are in full swing at Rajasthan’s Barwara with the alleged bride-to-be Katrina even photographed outside groom Vicky’s home on Sunday.
Pinkvilla also confirmed that top-notch security is in place for the couple’s esteemed guests with Rajendra Kishan, the district collector of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan also corroborating the same.
Grimes seemingly shaded the SpaceX founder with lyrics about being in love with the “greatest gamer”
Justin Bieber's performance in Saudi Arabia was heavily criticized and was called on to cancel the show
Fox and MGK were quite literally inseparable at the launch event of his new nail polish line on Saturday
The Big Hit Music company also said that the band will also be working on an upcoming album, the start of a 'new...
BIGBANG singer welcomed a baby boy with his wife Min Hyo-Rin
Bieber was called on to cancel the show over the kingdom’s human rights practices