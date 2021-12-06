Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi set to attend Vicky-Katrina wedding?

Wedding preps for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif''s apparent wedding are reportedly in full swing

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s highly-anticipated nuptials are reportedly all set to kick off this week, with more guests reportedly making their way to Rajasthan ahead of the festivities, reported Pinkvilla.

A source close to the pending three-day affair told Pinkvilla that Neha and Angad will also attend the wedding festivities along with almost 120 guests that are scheduled to arrive in Rajasthan for the wedding.

According to reports, wedding preps are in full swing at Rajasthan’s Barwara with the alleged bride-to-be Katrina even photographed outside groom Vicky’s home on Sunday.

Pinkvilla also confirmed that top-notch security is in place for the couple’s esteemed guests with Rajendra Kishan, the district collector of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan also corroborating the same.