Jacqueline Fernandez stopped from leaving India over link with extortionist

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped at the Mumbai Airport by immigration officials on Sunday after her name was mentioned in a Look Out Circular (LOC), reported NDTV.
According to reports, the Enforcement Directorate had an LOC in place against the actor due to her alleged involvement with extortionist Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
Fernandez was refused permission to leave India for a show in Dubai, however, was let go after brief questioning. She was also informed that the ED will issue fresh summons for her to appear before a probe agency in Delhi on Monday.
According to an ED charge sheet against Chandrasekhar, he extorted INR 200 crore from a businessman’s wife and spoiled Fernandez with lavish gifts worth INR 10 crore.
Fernandez recently made headlines for her alleged connection with conman Chandrasekhar after new pictures of the two getting chummy surfaced on social media.
