Hailey Baldwin roots for Justin Bieber Saudi Arabia performance: “Go Baby”

As Justin Bieber decided to go ahead with his much-anticipated Saudi Arabia concert, strong criticism engulfed him asking to cancel the show however his wife Hailey Baldwin didn’t mind extending her support for the singer.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old model posted a short video of the singer rocking the stage as she captioned, “Go baby”.

The concert took place on December 5 at the F1 Grand Prix Stage, Jeddah Corniche Circuit where he serenaded some of hit super-hit songs including, Deserve You, Somebody and Hold On.

The Baby singer donned a red jersey and paired it with matching pants as he reached the venue with his wife, who was spotted wearing a hat and mask.

Ahead of the performance, the Canadian singer faced huge backlash as pamphlets against him were seen pasted on the billboards around the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.