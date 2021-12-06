 
close
Monday December 06, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Hailey Baldwin roots for Justin Bieber Saudi Arabia performance: “Go Baby”

Justin Bieber's performance in Saudi Arabia was heavily criticized and was called on to cancel the show

By Web Desk
December 06, 2021
Hailey Baldwin roots for Justin Bieber Saudi Arabia performance: “Go Baby”
Hailey Baldwin roots for Justin Bieber Saudi Arabia performance: “Go Baby”

As Justin Bieber decided to go ahead with his much-anticipated Saudi Arabia concert, strong criticism engulfed him asking to cancel the show however his wife Hailey Baldwin didn’t mind extending her support for the singer.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old model posted a short video of the singer rocking the stage as she captioned, “Go baby”.

Hailey Baldwin roots for Justin Bieber Saudi Arabia performance: “Go Baby”

The concert took place on December 5 at the F1 Grand Prix Stage, Jeddah Corniche Circuit where he serenaded some of hit super-hit songs including, Deserve You, Somebody and Hold On.

The Baby singer donned a red jersey and paired it with matching pants as he reached the venue with his wife, who was spotted wearing a hat and mask.

Hailey Baldwin roots for Justin Bieber Saudi Arabia performance: “Go Baby”

Ahead of the performance, the Canadian singer faced huge backlash as pamphlets against him were seen pasted on the billboards around the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.