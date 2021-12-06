Prince William opens up about fighting with depression

Prince William has lifted lid on fighting with depression following a tragic incident, which he witnessed when he was a member of a team working to save a seriously injured young boy, only a few years apart in age from his son.



The Duke of Cambridge recounted a tragic incident in which he was confronted with the mortality of his eldest son Prince George.

The 39-year-old royal, while speaking on the Apple audio series called: Time To Walk, revealed the emotional impact of his time as air ambulance pilot.



William, in the episode, relayed just how much it impacted him, describing how in his worldview “something had changed” after that day.



The event made the Duke feel as if “the whole world was dying”, the darkness surrounding his thoughts intensified over the following weeks.

Kate Middleton's hubby likened his experience to if “someone had put a key in a lock and opened it without me giving permission to do that”.

Harry's brother continued: “You just feel everyone's pain, everyone's suffering. And that's not me. I've never felt that before.”

The Queen's grandson, who served for two years as an air ambulance helicopter pilot, touched on dealing with traumatic moments with the EAAA: "Talking about those jobs definitely helped, sharing them with the team, and ultimately, in one case, meeting the family and the patient involved who made a recovery, albeit not a full recovery, but made a recovery - that definitely helped."



William reportedly referred the vent in which Bobby Hughes, five, was left with brain damage after a car accident, and The Duke was working as air ambulance pilot with the team saving his life.