Chrissy Teigen feels ‘happy’ making ‘stupid but sober mistakes’

Chrissy Teigen recently shed some light on her excitement over getting to make “stupid mistakes” while maintaining her sobriety.
The cookbook author got candid about it all while speaking to People magazine.
There she was quoted saying, "I think the thing that makes me happy is realising that I'll still say stupid things and act and make stupid mistakes, even sober.”
“I used to make crucial Thanksgiving errors, maybe one or two, and I still made a really bad one this year. But I actually caught it, and that's something drunk Chrissy would never have done. I caught it before it went out and I was like, 'Wow, I am so sober.' "
She also went on to add, "It feels like a little kid, right? You don't want to keep talking about it, and sometimes I'm like, 'Oh my God, am I talking about it too much?'”
“It is weird to go through these milestones of, 'Oh my God, this is the first time that I've woken up after a birthday and I remember everything, I feel great'."
Robin Williams reportedly raised over $50K ‘discreetly’ for a food bank before passing away
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent work has indicated that they're targeting a younger generation
Prince William said that he would face anxiety when he would return to school but his mother Princess Diana did...
Sam Smith and friends exude rage on the streets of London
Katrina Kaif is allegedly getting married to beau Vicky Kaushal
'His diet plan had also gone for a toss in those 30 to 40 days,' says source close to Shah Rukh Khan