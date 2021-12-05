Queen Elizabeth has wicked sense of humour and 'hidden' talent: report

Queen Elizabeth II possesses many other qualities and hidden talents, apart from her duties as a sovereign, that often go undernoticed.

The Queen's dresser, Angela Kelly reveals that Her Majesty has a wicked sense of humour and is a plausible mimic.

Angela, who is very close to the 95-year-old monarch, further added in a 2007 interview that the Queen often imitates her Liverpudlian accent during their private sessions.

She said: "We have a lot of fun together. The Queen has a wicked sense of humour and is a great mimic."

"She can do all accents — including mine," added Angela as per Mirror.

After began her career as a dresser in 1993. She now solely looks after the Queen's looks.