Akshay Kumar steals hearts with heartfelt birthday wish for young girl

Akshay Kumar stole fan’s hearts with his heartfelt birthday wish for a young girl.

Taking to Twitter, a fan-girl on December 3 tagged the Sooryavanshi star as she requested to receive a wish on her special day.

She tweeted, “Dear @akshaykumar Sir, has been a huge fan for years. Today is my birthday and your wish will make my day.”

“Away from home and birthday is always empty without family. Maybe your wish will bring a genuine smile to my face today," she added.

Coming across this heart-felt Tweet, Kumar couldn’t hold himself back from extended a lovely message for his young admirer.

He wrote, “Happy birthday dear Palak, even if you're away from home I'm sure your family's good wishes and love will keep you warm. Hope you have a great year ahead. Love and prayers."

On the work front, after hitting the box office with Katrina Kaif starrer, the 54-year-old actor is now gearing up to put on a stunning performance in his upcoming film, Atrangi Re.

