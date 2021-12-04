Travis Barker counterblasts trolls attacking him for his tattoos

Travis Barker is not letting the rude netizens get away with their mean comments as he recently fired back at trolls that attacked his tattoos.

Taking to Instagram on December 3, the Blink-182 drummer dropped his shirt-less picture on the photo-sharing app in which he flaunted his body covered in tattoos.

However, a few IG users seemed not impressed with his choice as a follower wrote, “The tattoos really look ridiculous, Travis.”

“When you get older, you are going to regret it,” the comment read.

The 46-year-old replied, “When I'm older I'm probably gonna hang out with other (expletive) tattooed dudes and generally look awesome.”

“What are you gonna do when you just look like every other old person?” he added.

The drummer once talked about covering most of his body in ink. He shared that his tattoos had disappeared when he was affected by third degree burns in 2008 plane crash.

During his interview with GQ in 2016, Barker had expressed, “They're (tattoos) all memories. They're all experiences I went through. When I'm dead and gone I want people to be able to look at my body and basically relive my life in some ways.”