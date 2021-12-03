Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are 'bombshell on a timer'

File Footage





A royal expert believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "a bombshell on a timer" due to racism accusations that they have levied against the Palace.

Following their royal family exit last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for an explosive tell all with Oprah Winfrey where Meghan claimed that an unnamed senior member of the family commented about the then couple’s unborn child Archie.

It was later surfaced in a new book that it was Prince Charles that made the shocking comments while the Palace said that the book is simply “fiction”.

“This was probably the worst of their allegations. It really was like a sort of bombshell on a timer, which they could sort of detonate whenever they like,” he claimed, on the Palace Confidential podcast.

“They left it hanging, that was what was so cruel about the allegation. It’s one of the worst things that you can say in this day and age, is accuse someone of being a racist.

“And just to put it out there and leave it hanging… They made it worse by narrowing down the suspects a bit.”