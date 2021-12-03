BTS’ Jungkook hints at future shows: “This is just the beginning”

BTS member, Jeon Jungkook took the mic at the last night of the septet’s four-day Permission To Dance on Stage concerts where he hinted at the group's upcoming future shows.

The K-pop boy bang staged its first ever offline concert in two year at Los Angeles’ SoFi stadium where thousands of fans flocked to see their much-loved singers performing live.

On December 3, fans were left teary-eyed as the K-pop idols concluded the much-awaited event.

However, bringing back smiles to concertgoers’ faces, the Euphoria singer made a huge announcement.

The 24-year-old singer said, “This is the end of our concert in LA. But this is definitely not our end. This moment makes me so sad, but it was so fun and so precious.”

“ I’m confused how I feel right now. This is not our last show. This is just a beginning. So, we will keep seeing you,” he added.

Soon after the singer’s speech, fans have been sharing the clip of the announcement on Twitter as they can’t keep calm to see more on-stage performances of the world-famous band.



