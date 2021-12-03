Netizens school twitter user for calling Shazia Manzoor ‘random auntie’

Punjabi singer Shazia Manzoor is one of the iconic music stars of Pakistan, who have been known for their blockbuster musical hits during the 90s and early 2000s.

The Chann Mere Makkhna and Balle Balle famed singer, who might not be a prominent contestant in the music industry these days in the country, became a top trend on Twitter on Thursday.

The iconic singer was trending on social media after a U.S based internet user failed to recognize her. Uncle Asad (his Twitter handle) took to his Twitter and shared a TikTok video of the legendary singer, in which she slides out of a red Lamborghini while singing Lamborghini by The Doorbeen.

Sharing the video, the user, who not only let slip that he didn’t know Shazia Manzoor, but called her an “auntie” at his wedding! “Imagine you’re trying to do your rukhsati but you get outside and see some aunty doing this at your car,” he wrote.

Soon after his tweet was viral, many other internet users took to the social media platform to school the guy about the legendary singer. They bombarded his tweet with comments.

Many were simply disappointed with the fact that the user didn’t recognize her. ‘Dude, I’m so disappointed by this,’ a user wrote in the comments.



