Netizens school twitter user for calling Shazia Manzoor ‘random auntie’

Punjabi singer Shazia Manzoor is one of the iconic music stars of Pakistan, who have been known for their blockbuster musical hits during the 90s and early 2000s.
The Chann Mere Makkhna and Balle Balle famed singer, who might not be a prominent contestant in the music industry these days in the country, became a top trend on Twitter on Thursday.
The iconic singer was trending on social media after a U.S based internet user failed to recognize her. Uncle Asad (his Twitter handle) took to his Twitter and shared a TikTok video of the legendary singer, in which she slides out of a red Lamborghini while singing Lamborghini by The Doorbeen.
Sharing the video, the user, who not only let slip that he didn’t know Shazia Manzoor, but called her an “auntie” at his wedding! “Imagine you’re trying to do your rukhsati but you get outside and see some aunty doing this at your car,” he wrote.
Soon after his tweet was viral, many other internet users took to the social media platform to school the guy about the legendary singer. They bombarded his tweet with comments.
Many were simply disappointed with the fact that the user didn’t recognize her. ‘Dude, I’m so disappointed by this,’ a user wrote in the comments.
'My mother is a very liberal woman. She is my third eye in everyday life,' says Sara Ali Khan
Bassett dropped 3 songs that seem to be direct replies to Rodrigo’s acclaimed songwriting on debut album
Spears said she is finally feeling like true self after her decade-old conservatorship ended
Jennifer Lopez is currently winning over fans’ hearts with stunning video of her ballad 'On My Way'
'We have a very strange relationship now,' reveals Daniel Radcliffe
Ansari also quipped that he would like his future offspring to look more Indian than Danish