Machine Gun Kelly recalls stabbing himself to impress Megan Fox

When Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox refer to each other as ‘blood of my blood’, they really mean it!

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Kelly shared how he once stabbed himself in an effort to impress Fox at the start of their courtship.

Wearing a shirt with Fox’s face on it, Kelly explained that he once threw a knife, gifted to him by close pal Travis Barker, into the air and tried to catch it.

He, however, failed miserably and the knife went through his hand.

Kelly even showed Fallon the scar from the injury, saying, “That was from when a knife stuck in it. ‘Cause, you know how you throw it up and you’re supposed to catch it? I looked at Fox, and I was like, ‘Check this out.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh!'”

“The next morning, as soon as she left, I was like, ‘I need stitches real quick,'” he added.