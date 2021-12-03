Prince William, Harry threaten the Firm with ‘overshadowing sidebar soap opera’

Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly stand to threaten the Firm with their “sidebar soap opera” antics.

This claim’s been made by a Channel 5 broadcaster and publisher, Andrew Neil.

In his 2021 documentary titled The Queen’s Horrible Year he made the claim and was quoted saying, “There is a risk that this kind of almost sidebar soap opera between the two can overwhelm and overshadow more important events in the royal family.”

“Now, when Prince Philip went into the hospital on February 16, it was, we were told, out of an abundance of caution. Tonight on March 16, he’s finally back home with the Queen at Windsor.”