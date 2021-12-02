 
December 02, 2021
UK newspaper mulling to approach Supreme Court after losing legal battle against Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle took the newspaper to court for publishing excerpts of her letter to her father

By Web Desk
December 02, 2021
Britain´s Associated Newspapers on Thursday said it was "considering an appeal to the Supreme Court" after Meghan Markle won a second victory against it for breach of privacy.

A spokesman for the Mail on Sunday publisher said in a statement the group was "disappointed" by the latest ruling, which it said should only have been given after all the evidence had been tested at a full trial hearing.

Meghan Markle  won a second court victory against the newspaper group, as judges threw out the publisher´s appeal against a ruling that it breached her privacy.

The Duchess of Sussex said she hoped the ruling would embolden others to hold tabloid newspapers to account and provoke reform.

"This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what´s right," she said in a statement after the judgment was handed down.

"While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel and profits from the lies and pain that they create."

Markle took Associated Newspapers to court after it published extracts of a letter that she sent her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in 2018.