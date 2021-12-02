UK newspaper mulling to approach Supreme Court after losing legal battle against Meghan Markle

Britain´s Associated Newspapers on Thursday said it was "considering an appeal to the Supreme Court" after Meghan Markle won a second victory against it for breach of privacy.
A spokesman for the Mail on Sunday publisher said in a statement the group was "disappointed" by the latest ruling, which it said should only have been given after all the evidence had been tested at a full trial hearing.
Meghan Markle won a second court victory against the newspaper group, as judges threw out the publisher´s appeal against a ruling that it breached her privacy.
The Duchess of Sussex said she hoped the ruling would embolden others to hold tabloid newspapers to account and provoke reform.
"This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what´s right," she said in a statement after the judgment was handed down.
"While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel and profits from the lies and pain that they create."
Markle took Associated Newspapers to court after it published extracts of a letter that she sent her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in 2018.
The streaming giant wants make more of its deal with Harry and Meghan
Elle´s international director Valeria Bessolo said "that fur was no longer acceptable."
Paparazzi irked Britney by photographing her after she had used a public restroom
The Queen did not see her great grandchildren Archie since 2019 and Lilibet since she was born
Tareen's comments came after Mustafa asked bloggers to stop reviewing films soon after release
Victoria Beckham wants people to support AIDS charities