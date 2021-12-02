UK newspaper mulling to approach Supreme Court after losing legal battle against Meghan Markle

Britain´s Associated Newspapers on Thursday said it was "considering an appeal to the Supreme Court" after Meghan Markle won a second victory against it for breach of privacy.

A spokesman for the Mail on Sunday publisher said in a statement the group was "disappointed" by the latest ruling, which it said should only have been given after all the evidence had been tested at a full trial hearing.

Meghan Markle won a second court victory against the newspaper group, as judges threw out the publisher´s appeal against a ruling that it breached her privacy.

The Duchess of Sussex said she hoped the ruling would embolden others to hold tabloid newspapers to account and provoke reform.

"This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what´s right," she said in a statement after the judgment was handed down.

"While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel and profits from the lies and pain that they create."

Markle took Associated Newspapers to court after it published extracts of a letter that she sent her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in 2018.