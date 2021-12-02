Netflix making 'mini-series' on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romance, claims royal expert

Neil Sean, a royal commentator, has claimed that Netflix is considering to release a series on the Duke and Duchess of the Sussex's early romance.



The streaming giant might make a 'mini-series' about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romance, according to the royal commentator.



The commentator, while a new series of The Crown set for release in late 2022, has suggested that the series might be commissioned on the royal couple's romance.

“A very good source out in California – the headquarters of Netflix, Harry and Meghan’s employers – tell me this…” Neil claimed, speaking on his YouTube channel.

“It appears that when The Crown actually does finish, they quite like the idea of looking at the very early romance of none other than their two employees, Harry and Meghan."

The commentator added: "Apparently Netflix wants to explore all avenues with Harry and Meghan and it could become something of a short mini-series."

Harry and Meghan have reportedly signed up to their deals with Netflix and Spotify under their charitable Archewell Foundation banner soon after they arrived in California.