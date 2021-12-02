Alec Baldwin’s wife recounts ‘heart-wrenching’ talk with kids after ‘Rust’ shooting

Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram to reveal how hard it’s been to talk about the accident with her kids

Hilaria Baldwin, wife of actor Alec Baldwin who fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film Rust, recently revealed how hard it’s been to talk about the accident with her kids.

The 37-year-old, who shares six kids with Alec, detailed how ‘heart-wrenching’ the whole ordeal has been for her family on Instagram on Tuesday.

“I’ve had to have some conversations, explaining recent events to my oldest children recently. You can imagine how heart-wrenching it has been,” she said.





She went on to recount, “Sometimes, I just freeze, knowing I’m the adult who must guide my family, but so lost as to what the right direction is. There is no manual we are provided.”

Hilaria, a yoga instructor, also expressed that she’s sometimes caught by surprise that she’s in the ‘adult position’.

“I’m like, ‘Shouldn’t I know what to do?’ You have no idea how much all of your kindness, love and support mean. Yes, you who are reading this. I know how lucky I am to have you,” she said.

Hilaria’s comments came just days before her husband’s first sit-down interview since the tragic incident in October.