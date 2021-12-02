Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ tops most-streamed song list

Rodrigo's debut album SOUR also emerged as the Most-Streamed Album on Spotify

Olivia Rodrigo is closing the year on a high after topping Spotify’s year-end charts with her debut single and album.

The 18-year-old’s debut single drivers license emerged as the year’s Most-Streamed Song on Spotify globally, clocking in more than 1.1billion listens.

Lil Nas X’s MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) followed closely behind in second spot, with The Kid Laroi’s Stay featuring Justin Bieber rounding up the Top 3.

Rodrigo also snagged the top spot on the Most-Streamed Album list with her debut record SOUR, which released on May 21 via Geffen Records and was written in collaboration with Dan Nigro.

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia and Justin Bieber’s Justice closed the Top 3 on the Most-Streamed Album list for the year.