Travis Scott's offer branded 'slap in the face' by Astroworld victim's family

Rapper Travis Scott failed to gain sympathy from families of the victims of the Astroworld tragedy.



The victims' families have reportedly snubbed the rapper as they rejected his offer to pay for the funerals of their loved ones who lost their lives during his Astroworld concert.

Two high school students, a man who was trying to save his fiancée and a 9-year-old boy are among 10 people who died after a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival tragedy in Houston, authorities said.

A statement released by a representative for Travis said: “Travis Scott will cover all funeral costs and provide further aid for individuals affected by the November 5 tragedy at Astroworld Festival."

However the families of 14-year-old John Hilgert and 27-year-old Danish Baig have rejected the offer, according to reports. While, one family branded the offer a 'slap in the face'.

"We received a written offer from Travis Scott's attorney Dan Petrocelli indicating that he would pay $7,500 in funeral burial costs and my clients are rejecting that, Baig's family lawyer Michael Lyons told TMZ."

Lyons said the Baig's family 'wants Travis nowhere near their son's burial', adding: "[Y]ou can infer that when a parent has to bury their child that they're not really interested in people who may have contributed to that being involved."