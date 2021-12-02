Billie Eilish reveals why she feels ‘less pressure than before’ after skyrocketing to fame

Award-winning singer and songwriter Billie Eilish recently shed some light on the pressures that followed her skyrocketing rise to fame.

The singer got candid about it all while speaking to Vanity Fair during her candid interview.

There she was quoted saying, "I feel a lot of pressure, but I would also say that back then [in the earlier years of her career], I was more loved.”



Even though “I was pretty overall loved, I would say, to be honest. I was scared because I wanted to keep that love."

Since then though, there are a few things that have changed her attitude. "Now, like tons of people hate me so I'm not worried anymore. I'm like, ‘Oh, OK, well, if you like me, you like me, if you don’t, you don't.'"

The interviewer also referenced some of Eilish’s previous comments leading the singer to admit, "Yep, but I don't [expletive] care. I really don't care. It's the kind of pressure like it hits me, and then I don't care."