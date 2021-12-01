Kim Kardashian to be honoured at 2021 People's Choice Awards

American television reality star Kim Kardashian will receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards for her achievements in the fashion field.

The 40-year-old reality star "will be honored for her keen fashion sense, her unprecedented entrepreneurial success, and single-handedly transforming the fashion industry through her innovative designs and trend-setting style over the past decade," said a press release from Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming.

"For nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West's style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends on a global level and cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion industry."

Kim Kardashian will receive two other awards also at the event, which will take place on December 7 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Kim Kardashian rose to immense stardom through her reality television - Keeping Up With the Kardashians. With the stardom, the reality star build a profitable and successful brand that allowed her fortune to grow exponentially through her Skims shapewear, lounge lines, KKW Beauty, and KKW Fragrance offerings.



In addition to her ventures in the fashion world, she made a $50 million profit from a mobile game she introduced in 2016. In April of this year, her massive money earned her a spot on Forbes' billionaire list.