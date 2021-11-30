British Fashion Awards: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spend gala time



Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas looked glam as they were spotted enjoying a stylish date night at the red carpet of British Fashion Awards 2021.



The couple posed fashionably in style and fans fawned over their epic chemistry.

Priyanka could not stop smiling as her beloved lovingly gazed at her.

The Bajirao Mastani actress sported a complete floral look by the designer Richard Quinn paired with a matching cape while Nick looked handsome in a suited look.





In a video that went viral from the event, Nick helped Priyanka with carrying her overcoat train and spreading it around.

Lately, Priyanka became the talk of the town after divorce rumours circulated with Nick Jonas.