Former Gucci creative head Tom Ford isn’t a fan of ‘House of Gucci’

Ford, who served as Gucci’s creative head in the 90s is the latest to level criticism at the new Ridley Scott film

Designer Tom Ford, who served as Gucci’s creative head from 1994-2004, is the latest to level criticism at the new Ridley Scott film House of Gucci that released on Wednesday.

The film follows the tumultuous story of Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) and Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) which ended with Reggiani ordering a hit on her ex-husband and going to jail for 18 years.

Sharing his thoughts about the film in an article published on Air Mail, Ford said, “The film is... well, I’m still not quite sure what it is exactly, but somehow I felt as though I had lived through a hurricane when I left the theatre.”

He also compared the portrayals of family head Aldo Gucci (Al Pacino) and Paolo Gucci (Jared Leto) in the film to Saturday Night Live skits.

Ford, who had worked closely with Maurizio Gucci before he was killed just steps away from his office, concluded his criticism of the film saying he felt “deeply sad for several days” after watching the film.

“It was hard for me to see the humour and camp in something that was so bloody. In real life, none of it was camp. It was at times absurd, but ultimately it was tragic,” he wrote.