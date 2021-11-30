Yasir Hussain is grateful to Iqra Aziz in an emotional post after his birthday

Yasir Hussain heaped on praises for his life partner, Iqra Aziz as he shared a gratitude-filled post on Instagram a day after his birthday
The Lahore Se Aagey actor uploaded a collage of two photos, giving a glimpse into his birthday bash as he spent his special day with his wife, same as last year.
However, what made the occasion this time worthier was the presence of the couple’s newborn baby boy, Kabir.
In the caption of the post, the father of one expressed sheer happiness for having his other-half by his side, making every moment of his life memorable.
“This Birthday reflecting back to Before, (when we were only) carefree individuals... to now a happy family of three. The change is big but so is the happiness., “ he wrote.
“I want to thank you again for all that you do for me and Kabir” Hussain added.
Just a day ago, Khuda Aur Mohabbat actor shared an adorable birthday wish for her hubby.
“Happy Birthday to the most beautiful human in the world. May you live thousands of years and may you spend all those years with me (Translated into English),” the Suno Chanda actor captioned a cute video.
The couple had their friends and family with them during the vacations
Haddish earlier revealed she would want Common to propose with an apartment building
Trey Songz is being investigated in Las Vegas on account of a reported sexual assault incident
Another proud moment for 'Squid Game' makers as it recently bagged an award at the '2021 Gotham Awards'
Sajal Aly married husband Ahad Raza Mair last year
Rihanna’s net worth is estimated at $1.7 billion making her the richest woman musician in the world