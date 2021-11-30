Yasir Hussain is grateful to Iqra Aziz in an emotional post after his birthday

Yasir Hussain heaped on praises for his life partner, Iqra Aziz as he shared a gratitude-filled post on Instagram a day after his birthday

The Lahore Se Aagey actor uploaded a collage of two photos, giving a glimpse into his birthday bash as he spent his special day with his wife, same as last year.

However, what made the occasion this time worthier was the presence of the couple’s newborn baby boy, Kabir.

In the caption of the post, the father of one expressed sheer happiness for having his other-half by his side, making every moment of his life memorable.

“This Birthday reflecting back to Before, (when we were only) carefree individuals... to now a happy family of three. The change is big but so is the happiness., “ he wrote.

“I want to thank you again for all that you do for me and Kabir” Hussain added.

Just a day ago, Khuda Aur Mohabbat actor shared an adorable birthday wish for her hubby.



“Happy Birthday to the most beautiful human in the world. May you live thousands of years and may you spend all those years with me (Translated into English),” the Suno Chanda actor captioned a cute video.



