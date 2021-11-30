Sajal Aly updates fans about Ahad Raza Mir amid 'Khel Khel Mein' premiere

Actor Sajal Aly talking about husband Ahad Raza Mir's absence from Khel Khel Mein premiere.
The star, who is currently promoting her film alongside Bilal Abbas Khan, recently answered a paparazzi who asked about Ahad's absence.
"Ahad is at work, he is not in Pakistan so that is why he is not here," responded Sajal for all her inquisitive fans.
Sajal and Ahad tied the knot in 2020. The duo got married in Dubai, surrounded by friends and family.
