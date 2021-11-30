Manish Malhotra uses ‘Parizaad’s OST for latest campaign, Ahmad Ali Akbar reacts

Renowned Indian designer Manish Malhotra left many of his followers stunned with the launch of his latest campaign. For the promotion of his new clothing line, the celebrated designer has used the original sound track from hit Pakistani drama serial Parizaad, leaving his fans in shock.

The fashion mogul used the instrumental version of the soundtrack from the popular serial for his latest clothing line. Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, he posted the video with a caption that reads, "Sunday with the Posers .#bts #shootday @manishmalhotraworld #delhi #manishmalhotraflagshipstore"

Sharing the same video on Instagram Reels, Manish also credited the instrumental version of the song. The feature gave credit to musician Waqar Ali, the OST composer.

His post immediately received a reaction from drama serial Parizaad’s lead actor, Ahmed Ali Akbar. Taking to his IG Story, the Laal Kabbotar famed actor shared a snippet of the video and captioned it as, “I like the music.”

He also commented under the original post, “Well doesn’t that sound familiar.”

Several others also commented on the post, saying, "Soundtrack credits drama ost Parizaad #parizaad." Another posted, "Best thing about this shoot is the soundtrack from the Pakistani drama."

For the unversed, Parizaad is a Pakistani drama serial based on the novel of the same name by Hashim Nadeem. It stars Akbar and Yumna Zaidi in leading roles alongside Ushna Shah, Urwa Hocane, Saboor Aly and Mashal Khan in prominent roles.

Apart from the stellar performances and great narrative, the OST, sung by Asrar, itself has gained a massive popularity among fans.