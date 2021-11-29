BTS meets Anderson .Paak after successfully wrapping day 1 of PTD on stage concerts

BTS got together with Anderson .Paak after staging stunning performances during their first offline concert in two years on November 27 at the SoFi stadium, Los Angeles.

Thousands of fans flocked to the venue to reunite with their beloved K-pop idols with whom they could only virtually connect since the Coronavirus breakout.

The world-famous boy group finally kicked off its four-day Permission To Dance on Stage show.

On the first day of the event, the seven Korean idols grooved to the mega-hit songs, including Fire and DNA.

After setting the stage on fire, the band took to Twitter to share a photo with American artist and his son as it captioned the post, “Look who we met!”

The Korean musicians were also seen holding .Paak and Bruno Mars’s An Evening with Silk Sonic as they all posed for the camera.

The Leave the Door Open singer also dropped a series of photographs, detailing the stars’ cheerful backstage meeting.



