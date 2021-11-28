Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's A-list pals help Sussexes to live a life of their choice

Meghan Markle and prince Harry have been lucky to get a helping hand from their reliable celebrity friends like actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney, legendary footballer David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham and some Tv hosts

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's A-list pals have reportedly helped them to live a life of their choice.



The Sussexes may have decided to go it alone when they quit the royal jobs and cut all ties with the associated staff, but that doesn't mean the couple have faced their struggles with no help.



Meghan and Harry - fighting their corner since their US move - undoubtedly have an impressive contact book of celebrity pals who helped and supported them during their struggle to live a financially independent life.

US TV host Oprah has always provided the couple with a vital mouthpiece. She has been supporting and advocating of Meghan and Harry since 2018 when she was invited to visit Meghan at Kensington Palace.

When Buckingham Palace ended their security detail, Tyler stepped in to help the royal couple by offering them his home and security detail while they found their feet. The Sussexes enjoyed life in Tyler's home for three months before deciding to move to California permanently and buying their Montecito property.

Another household name to add to their influential friend list is talk show host Ellen who recently gave prince Harry's wife the chance to humanise herself to viewers.

Meanwhile, the Beckhams have always been friendly with the royals. George and Amal also have reportedly offered a well needed break to help Meghan and his husband Harry.

