Throwback to when Aishwarya Rai served 30 people herself: read

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one down-to-earth diva, according to a new revelation from Indian musician Vishal Dadlani who says she once served food to 30 people herself.
Vishal, a judge on Indian reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, made the revelation in a recent episode where Aishwarya’s husband Abhishek Bachchan was invited to promote his upcoming film, Bob Biswas.
When asked if Aishwarya ever does house chores, Vishal answered on Abhishek’s behalf, recalling a time on tour when around 30 people requested to have dinner with Amitabh.
“Generally, at such a gathering, we have a buffet with a lot of servers. But Aishwarya insisted that she would serve food to everyone,” shared Vishal.
“She didn’t need to do it, there was no formality between all of us and there were no cameras for her to do it for publicity, but Aishwarya did it out of love.”
He went on to add, “We know her for years, she is like this, but even I was surprised that day because even after everyone was done eating, she
