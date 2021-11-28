‘Hellbound’ was created for particular audience, reveals its director Yeon Sang-Ho

Hellbound’s director Yeon Sang-Ho appeared surprised with the series’ wide-scale popularity as he got candid about his early expectations from the Korean show.

During his conversation with Herald POP, the director shed light on frightening supernatural phenomenon portrayed in the drama.

He stated, “From the beginning, I created ‘Hellbound’ thinking that it would be a show for people who enjoy this kind of genre or watch deep things, rather than thinking it would please the general public.”

However, the drama secured a spot Netflix’s global Top 10 non-English shows which came as a surprise for the director.

Sang-Ho shared, “It’s more surprising that more people are watching and talking about it than I had expected."

" For ‘Hellbound,’ I built a whole new unfamiliar world, so I think it’s true that it takes some time to immerse yourself in that world,” he added.