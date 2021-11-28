Kylie Jenner flaunts expensive Christmas decorations after Travis Scott's Astroworld lawsuit

American star Kylie Jenner is giving her fans a look inside her extravagant Christmas decorations.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the 24-year-old gave fans a glimpse of a $1,000 3-tier, electronic wood Christmas story pyramid handcrafted by her family run company.

Meanwhile Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott has been in deep waters ever since the Astroworld festival tragedy in Houston that left 10 dead during the rapper's concert.

The rapper is supposedly on the hook for billions of dollars worth damages and loss of life.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are currently expecting their second child together. The couple already shares three-year-old daughter Stormi.