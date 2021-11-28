 
Sunday November 28, 2021
Tom Cruise hangs off airplane wing in new insane stunt. Watch

The 'Mission: Impossible' star was spotted practicing for a film stunt on Saturday

By Web Desk
November 28, 2021
The Mission: Impossible star was spotted practicing for a film stunt on Saturday
Tom Cruise is back at it with death-defying stunts, hanging off an airplane wing in his latest.

The Mission: Impossible star was spotted practicing for a film stunt on Saturday, with pictures obtained by Page Six showing him climb onto the wing of a small airplane.

If that wasn’t daring enough, the pictures also show the plane flipping over and Cruise hanging upside down as it does a ‘loop-the-loop’ in the air.

The 59-year-old, seen in a brown protective bodysuit also wore a safety harness to keep him from falling off mid-air.

According to Page Six, the plane in use is a 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane which took off from Duxford airfield and performed the stunt at 2,000 feet.

The spectacle is likely being filmed for the upcoming Mission: Impossible film. 