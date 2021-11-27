Mira Rajput channels positivity in her recent post, Shahid Kapoor reacts

Mira Rajput bid adieu to blues as she channelled positivity in her recent picture on Instagram which not only impressed her followers but also received a reaction from Shahid Kapoor.

The mother of two treated her followers with some positivity as she chose to quote Charlie Chaplin for the caption of her adorable click.

Along with her picture wearing a light blue sweatshirt, Rajput wrote, "You'll never find a rainbow if you’re looking down." — Charlie Chaplin Quite literally.. we better look up!."

To heap on praises for his other half, the Padmaavat star he reacted by dropping a ‘lovestruck’ emoji under the post.

Not a long ago, Rajput cheered for her hubby’s upcoming film Jersey which is a remake of Telugu film with the same name.



The film is slated to hit theatres on December 31, featuring the actor’s comeback on big screen for the first time since his 2019 hit film, Kabir Singh.