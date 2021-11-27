BTS surprise fans with ‘Butter’ performance in the middle of LA streets

South Korean band, BTS surprised fans as they hit the streets of Los Angeles to promote their already hit song Butter.

The world famous k-pop group never fails to amaze fans with iconic music and striking dance moves.

However, what stole the spotlight this time was their impromptu performance in the middle of the streets near Globe.

A video, shot by a fan, surfaced online in which the seven handsome Korean men can be seen grooving to their up-beat song as the crossed over the road.

The Boy With Luv hit-makers were in LA last week for American Music Awards (AMAs) as they receives three major honours at the prestigious event.



The group is currently gearing-up for its first offline concert post coronavirus breakout at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Saturday.