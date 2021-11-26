‘Bijlee Bijlee’: Sarah Ali Khan grooves to favourite song during styling

Actress Sarah Ali Khan shared a BTS boomerang video with a backdrop of her favourite song on social media as she gets ready for a shoot.
Sarah is an avid social media user who treats fans with sneak peeks into her personal and professional life as well as her style and travels.
The Atrangi Re actress took to her social media handle and shared a picture of herself showcasing goofy expressions.
In the pictures, the star was seen clad in a yellow kurta as the makeup artists got her ready for a shoot.
She captioned the picture stating, “Shoot Day! Listening to this on loop @harrdysandhu”.
The popular song Bijlee Bijlee by Harry Sandhu played in the background.
